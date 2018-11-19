A Fraser man is being called a hero for saving his neighbors during an apartment fire

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Fraser man is being called a hero for saving his neighbors from a burning apartment building.

Antonine Whitney woke up Sunday morning to a fire alarm and smoke at the Utica Square complex.

Instead of running outside, he went door-to-door to make sure his neighbors made it outside safely. His wife called 911.

Whitney found two elderly women stuck on a second floor balcony. He helped break their falls.

They suffered minor injuries, but everyone made it out alive.

"I would do it a million times over because I would want someone to do it for me and my family," said Whitney.

The Fraser Fire Department is also praising Whitney's quick thinking.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.