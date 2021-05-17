Talk about a nice bounce back after a week of frost advisories. Metro Detroit is in for a glimpse of Summer this week as temps not only climb but stay in the 80s for several days. The last time we had high temps in the 80s was nearly two weeks ago.

A Summer Like Pattern

A large ridge building over half of the country will supply a steady stream of heat and humidity from the Gulf. This is the type of atmospheric set-up we're accustomed to seeing in mid July, that means temps will not only reach the 80s, but we'll have a slight -heat index- to deal with for the first time this year as the muggy meter climbs as well. Eventually the added humidity will lead to some storms later in the week, which is good news since we can use the rain.

