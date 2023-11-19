A hat worn by Napoléon fetches $1.6 million at an auction of the French emperor's belongings

PARIS (AP) — A faded, cracked felt hat worn by Napoléon Bonaparte fetched $1.6 million at an auction Sunday of the French emperor's belongings.

The signature broad, black hat is one of a handful still in existence that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th century France and waged war in Europe.

It was the centerpiece of Sunday's auction in Fontainebleau of memorabilia collected by a French industrialist who died last year.

It was initially valued at $650,000. But the bidding quickly jumped higher. The name of the winning bidder was not released.