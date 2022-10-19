A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends

(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.

Of the 131 locations around the country, 45% will host a tunnel of terror event, and the company said they expect it to become the standard across the U.S. in the years to come.

In metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror. It is the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Rd. It will happen Oct. 21-22 & 28-29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Other Michigan locations include:

Caledonia – 9481 Cherry Valley Ave. SE – Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cascade – 6390 28th St. ST – Oct. 28-30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids – 4095 Plainfield Ave. NE – Oct. 28-31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hudsonville – 4665 32nd Ave. – Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansing – 3715 W. Saginaw St. – Oct. 21-22 and 28-30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can view an entire list of the locations with them around the country on the Tommy's Express website.