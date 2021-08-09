A late Summer heat wave

Metro Detroit has only experienced seven 90 degree days so far this year but we're expected to add a couple more. For the upcoming workweek Metro Detroit will have a chance at reaching 90° four times with humidity making it feel like 95°+ at times.

Mike Taylor Heat wave

Mike Taylor Heat Reminders

Some brief relief will be possible during this heat wave since we'll have a couple chances of storms. The best chance to see them will be in the afternoon and early evening and they will be capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and intense lightning. Severe weather is a possibility too so stay weather aware Monday and Monday night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

