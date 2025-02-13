A list of warming centers in metro Detroit after Wednesday's snowstorm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The snowstorm that started Wednesday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning closed hundreds of schools across Metro Detroit, with 3-5 inches accumulating for a large portion of the area.
If you need a place to get out of the cold and get away from the snow, below is a list of warming centers and respite locations across Metro Detroit.
If you operate a warming center and you don't see it below, reach out to 7 News Detroit and we will add it.
Detroit
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries,13130 Woodward Avenue, starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. (overnight)
- The Pope Francis Center, 2915 W. Hancock, beginning Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. (overnight)
- All Detroit Public Library branches and rec centersare open during regular business hours (aside from Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day
- If you now anyone in a housing crisis from the storm, Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at 866-313-2520. The Code Weather Line will operate 24/7 through Tuesday, Feb. 18.
- All of the Detroit Police precincts are open after 6 p.m. and after weekends, where you will be connected for an outreach team for help with overnight services
-Second Precinct, 13530 Lesure St., 48227 | 313-596-5200
-Third Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd., 48202 | 313-596-5300
-Fourth Precinct, 4700 Fort St., 48209 | 313-596-5400
-Fifth Precinct, 3500 Conner St., 48215 | 313-596-5500
-Sixth Precinct, 11450 Warwick St., 48228 | 313-596-5600
-Seventh Precinct, 3501 Chene St., 48207 | 313-596-5700
-Eighth Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols Road, 48219 | 313-596-5800
-Ninth Precinct, 11187 Gratiot Ave., 48213 | 313-596-5900
-Tenth Precinct, 12000 Livernois Ave., 48204 | 313-596-1000
-Eleventh Precinct, 5100 Nevada St., 48234 | 313-596-1100
-Twelfth Precinct, 1441 W. Seven Mile Road, 48203 | 313-596-1200
Cass Community Social Services, which serves families and women, 11745 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206
Farmington Hills
- Fire Station #5/Fire Headquarters; Location: 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road; Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 and ending at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21
- Costick Activities Center; Location: 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road; Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and ending at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20
Macomb County
- Here is a link for warming centers in Armada, Bruce Township, Center Line, Chesterfield Twp, Clinton Twp, Fraser, Harrison Twp, Macomb Twp, Memphis, Mt. Clemens, Lenox Twp, Ray Twp, Richmond, Roseville, St. Clair Shores, Shelby Twp, Sterling Heights, Warren and Washington Twp.
Oakland County
- Here is a link to warming centers in Royal Oak, Southfield, Holly, Milford, Novi, Pontiac, Waterford and more
Washtenaw County
- Source for table below
|Mon. - Thurs., 8am - 6pm
|100 Market Pl., Ypsilanti
|November 13th, 2024 - March 31st, 2025
|Luther House ED Building
|Mon. - Fri., 8am - 4pm
|1510 Hill St., Ann Arbor
|November 19th, 2024 - December 6th, 2024
|First Baptist Church
|Mon. - Fri., 8am - 4pm
|517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
|December 9th, 2024 - January 3rd, 2025
|St. Mary's Student Parish
|Mon. - Fri., 8:30am - 4pm
|331 Thompson St., Ann Arbor
|January 6th 2025 - January 31st, 2025
|First Congregational Church
|Mon. - Fri., 8am - 4pm
|608 E. Williams, Ann Arbor
|February 3rd, 2025 - February 14th, 2025
|First Baptist Church
|Mon. - Fri., 8am - 4pm
|517 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
|February 17th, 2025 - March 14th, 2025
|Ann Arbor Day Site
|TBD
|TBD
|March 17th, 2025 - April 11th, 2025
|Delonis Center
|Fri. - Sat.
|312 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor
|November 11th, 2024 - April 13th, 2025