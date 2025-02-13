A list of warming centers in metro Detroit after Wednesday's snowstorm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The snowstorm that started Wednesday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning closed hundreds of schools across Metro Detroit, with 3-5 inches accumulating for a large portion of the area.

If you need a place to get out of the cold and get away from the snow, below is a list of warming centers and respite locations across Metro Detroit.

If you operate a warming center and you don't see it below, reach out to 7 News Detroit and we will add it.

Detroit



Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries,13130 Woodward Avenue, starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. (overnight)

The Pope Francis Center, 2915 W. Hancock, beginning Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. (overnight)

All Detroit Public Library branches and rec centersare open during regular business hours (aside from Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day

If you now anyone in a housing crisis from the storm, Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at 866-313-2520. The Code Weather Line will operate 24/7 through Tuesday, Feb. 18.

All of the Detroit Police precincts are open after 6 p.m. and after weekends, where you will be connected for an outreach team for help with overnight services

-Second Precinct, 13530 Lesure St., 48227 | 313-596-5200

-Third Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd., 48202 | 313-596-5300

-Fourth Precinct, 4700 Fort St., 48209 | 313-596-5400

-Fifth Precinct, 3500 Conner St., 48215 | 313-596-5500

-Sixth Precinct, 11450 Warwick St., 48228 | 313-596-5600

-Seventh Precinct, 3501 Chene St., 48207 | 313-596-5700

-Eighth Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols Road, 48219 | 313-596-5800

-Ninth Precinct, 11187 Gratiot Ave., 48213 | 313-596-5900

-Tenth Precinct, 12000 Livernois Ave., 48204 | 313-596-1000

-Eleventh Precinct, 5100 Nevada St., 48234 | 313-596-1100

-Twelfth Precinct, 1441 W. Seven Mile Road, 48203 | 313-596-1200

Cass Community Social Services, which serves families and women, 11745 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206

Farmington Hills



Fire Station #5/Fire Headquarters; Location: 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road; Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 and ending at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21

31455 W. Eleven Mile Road; 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 and ending at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 Costick Activities Center; Location: 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road; Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 and ending at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20

Macomb County



Here is a link for warming centers in Armada, Bruce Township, Center Line, Chesterfield Twp, Clinton Twp, Fraser, Harrison Twp, Macomb Twp, Memphis, Mt. Clemens, Lenox Twp, Ray Twp, Richmond, Roseville, St. Clair Shores, Shelby Twp, Sterling Heights, Warren and Washington Twp.

Oakland County



Here is a link to warming centers in Royal Oak, Southfield, Holly, Milford, Novi, Pontiac, Waterford and more

Washtenaw County



