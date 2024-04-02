A major April winter storm is set to hit the Upper Peninsula with 18-24" of snow possible

(WXYZ) — While it may be spring, we know that doesn't mean the end of winter weather across the state, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula is preparing for a major winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service in Marquette, the winter storm arrives Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday night.

If the forecast stays the same, the NWS said that snow could be up to 6 inches in almost all of the U.P., with an area around and west of Marquette getting up to 18-24 inches of snow.

National Weather Service

Officials do say there is a sharp gradient between lower amounts and the shoreline of Lake Superior and higher amounts west of Marquette.

There are also strong northerly winds late Tuesday through Wednesday with gusts from 35-45 mph with up to 55 mph gusts possible in the Keweenaw.

National Weather Service

They said the combination of wet, heavy snow and high winds could cause tree limbs to break and damage power lines.

However, the NWS said that the forecast could change. Officials said a "low pressure storm track meanders further north & west over the Lower Peninsula," and "mixed rain-snow over the east & south at times may limit snowfall.