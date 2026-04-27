'A major leap forward': Little Caesars drone delivery now live at Texas location

DALLAS (WXYZ) — If you live near Wylie, Texas, you can now get Little Caesars delivered to you and your family via drone.

Little Caesars is partnering with Flytrex, a drone company, to make this delivery possible.

Little Caesars announced that its drone delivery service has been expanded, with the drone able to carry up to 8.8 pounds. The service allows customers to receive two large pizzas and sodas in one drone delivery. We're told that the drone has a 4-mile delivery radius.

Customers near this location can place the order via the Flytrex app. Flytrex has previously partnered with Uber Eats and DoorDash for similar deliveries.

“Innovation at Little Caesars has always been driven by one thing—making it easier for customers to enjoy our pizza,” said Trish Heusel, Vice President of Innovation at Little Caesars. "Partnering with Flytrex to bring full family meals by drone delivery is a major leap forward, and a clear example of how we’re pushing the boundaries of convenience, speed, and accessibility in our category.”

It is unclear if and when this service will be expanded to include metro Detroit.