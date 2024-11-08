A Michigan 4th grader's quick thinking leads to the heroic rescue of his classmate

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fourth grader at Schoolcraft Elementary School in Waterford sprung into action when he realized his classmate was choking on her lunch.

Nine-year-old Matthew Lowe told us it was a typical day in the cafeteria between the long lines for food and the shouting kids.

That was until Matthew noticed something was wrong with his friend Arya Comins.

"I realized that she was choking," Matthew said.

The two fourth graders told us it happened on Halloween. Arya had a hard time swallowing part of a bread stick she was eating for lunch.

"I stood up and was hitting her back," Matthew said. "The first three times, it didn't really work, so then I did it harder and it worked."

Arya said she is relieved that she is OK but in that moment, she was terrified.

"I couldn't breathe," Arya said.

We asked her what was going through her mind when Matthew jumped in to help her.

"I felt a little less scared," Arya said.

Schoolcraft Elementary Principal Alexandra Velez said she is proud of both students for their bravery.

"He didn't come to us to get accolades or to be recognized. He just went back to his daily work and it wasn't until someone else what he had done that we started to celebrate him," Velez said. "I'm so thankful to have students like Matthew who take care of business and make things happen when he's there."

Matthew told us he knew exactly what to do because something similar happened to him.

"I remember the first time I choked and I knew it was scary because when I choked, nobody really noticed for a little and then somebody noticed," Matthew said.

Matthew has advice for other kids who may be in an emergency situation.

"Either tell the teacher or try to help if they know what to do," he said.

