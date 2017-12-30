A new Bonds in The Spotlight? Bill Bonds' daughter Kristine to run for Congress

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Kristine Bonds grew up with scores of fans, watching her famous father. When people think of WXYZ and The Circle 7, he is the man that comes to the minds of most: Bill Bonds.

“My Dad we and still is a reporter, a writer a thinker. And because he started from the bottom. It’s like that’s what we knew, that’s what we knew. Love what you do and everything else falls into place,” says Kristine Bonds.

Now, another who shares the Bonds name is on board to branch out and somewhat follow in her father’s footsteps. Not on the news but in government.

Kristine Bonds is hoping to help inform and positively influence change for the people of the Great Lakes State and the Comeback City of Detroit.

Kristine Bonds has thrown her name in the ring in a run for Congress, in the race for the Republican seat for Michigan’s 14th Congressional District.

“I want people to be happy and I think we’re getting there. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I want to make sure that everyone knows that their voice matters,” says Bonds.

Take a look she talks about: Why her? Why now? And why she thinks her famous father would be proud.