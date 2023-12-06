A new Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves during heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country.

An arm of the department called the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency works with faith groups across the country to help protect against violence directed at their facilities and their members.

CISA's David Mussington says the goal of the 16-page document released Wednesday is to give useable information that's not too jargony.

Mussington says the guidance has been in the works for months in response to concerns from various faiths about how to protect themselves.