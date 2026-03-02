'A pioneer for women.' Former WXYZ GM Jeanne Findlater elected to Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — Jeanne Findlater, the former general manager at WXYZ, is being inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

Findlater was named WXYZ GM in 1979 and was also the vice president of the ABC-owned television stations, becoming the first woman in the country to lead a station in a top-10 market.

"Findlater encouraged and mentored a generation of women and men to make journalism do more," the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame said in the announcement.

She is being inducted with four other members: Steve Jessmore, Bill Kubota, David Lawrence Jr. and John Lindstrom.

Findlater was also honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in 2015.

"For so many, Jeanne Findlater was a pioneer for women," Scripps Regional Vice President and WXYZ and WMYD Vice President/General Manager Mike Murri said in the 2015 tribute video. "Jeanne was really a role model for men and for women. She was the gold standard."