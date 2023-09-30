A Pontiac man known as “Boopac Shakur” was fatally shot late Friday evening

A Pontiac man known as “Boopac Shakur”, who used social media to pose as underage girls to catch sexual predators, was fatally shot late Friday evening.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Robert Wayne Lee was in a Pontiac restaurant near the corner of North Perry and MLK Boulevard at around 10:30pm last night when he confronted two men who were seated at a table.

Lee accused one of the men of being a pedophile and punched him, causing the man to pull out a knife. The second man pulled out a gun and shot Lee several times. The two men then ran away from the restaurant & Lee was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A K-9 search for the men was unsuccessful.

The Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated “While we certainly understand his desire to hold child predators accountable, many times well intentioned individuals who engaged in this don’t know the standard of evidence required for convictions and often underestimate the potential for violence confronting a suspected predator. They feel trapped and often lash out violently. When we have arrested predators in such circumstances, they have rammed police cars and exhibited other violent behavior in attempts to escape.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest in the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tipsters remain anonymous.