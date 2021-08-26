Watch
A portion of I-75 northbound and southbound will be closed this weekend

Seth Perlman/AP
Road construction signs (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 09:01:09-04

(WXYZ) — A portion of I-75 will be closed down this weekend for a high-friction surface treatment, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says northbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to Big Beaver roads, and southbound I-75 will be closed from Big Beaver to Rochester roads. NB traffic will be detoured east on 14 Mile Road to northbound John R Road and then westbound Big Beaver Road back to northbound I-75. SB traffic will be detoured via eastbound Big Beaver Road to southbound Rochester Road back to southbound I-75.

The closures will start 10 p.m. on Friday and end by 9 p.m. on Sunday.

