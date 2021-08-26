A portion of I-75 northbound and southbound will be closed this weekend

(WXYZ) — A portion of I-75 will be closed down this weekend for a high-friction surface treatment, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says northbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to Big Beaver roads, and southbound I-75 will be closed from Big Beaver to Rochester roads. NB traffic will be detoured east on 14 Mile Road to northbound John R Road and then westbound Big Beaver Road back to northbound I-75. SB traffic will be detoured via eastbound Big Beaver Road to southbound Rochester Road back to southbound I-75.

The closures will start 10 p.m. on Friday and end by 9 p.m. on Sunday.

To follow I-75 progress, click here.

