A record 6.9 million people have been displaced in Congo's growing conflict, the U.N. says

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations migration agency says a record 6.9 million people have been displaced by conflict across Congo, making it one of the world's largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

The International Organization for Migration says the decadeslong conflict has been the primary reason for displacement.

At least 80% of the displaced people live in eastern Congo's provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika.

The region has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region's gold and other resources.

Now outside multinational forces deployed to help stop the violence are under pressure to leave as frustration grows.