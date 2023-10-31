Watch Now
A record 6.9 million people have been displaced in Congo's growing conflict, the U.N. says

Moses Sawasawa/AP
FILE - Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Oct. 29, 2022. A senior UN official said Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, the humanitarian situation in conflict-wracked eastern Congo has deteriorated alarmingly in the past 18 months with 8 million people in urgent need of assistance and women and girls subjected to sexual violence on a massive scale -- just in three provinces. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 10:03:20-04

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations migration agency says a record 6.9 million people have been displaced by conflict across Congo, making it one of the world's largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

The International Organization for Migration says the decadeslong conflict has been the primary reason for displacement.

At least 80% of the displaced people live in eastern Congo's provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika.

The region has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region's gold and other resources.

Now outside multinational forces deployed to help stop the violence are under pressure to leave as frustration grows.

