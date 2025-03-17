A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for this week: Here's what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness week, the Michigan State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is holding a voluntary statewide tornado drill this week.
The drill will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19.
"Last May, four tornadoes hit southwest Michigan in a single day, damaging homes and businesses across four counties," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of MSP/EMHSD. "Severe weather can strike fast. That’s why it’s important to have a plan to protect yourself, your family, home, and pets."
The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10-15 minutes, which means everyone needs to act quickly.
Here's important info to know to stay ready:
- Know the difference: a tornado WATCH means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; a tornado WARNING means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
- Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.
- Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.
- Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.
- Identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado.
- Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.
- Engage with your local emergency manager to find out if they are participating.
More information about staying prepared for incoming tornadoes can be found here.