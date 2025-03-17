A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for this week: Here's what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness week, the Michigan State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is holding a voluntary statewide tornado drill this week.

The drill will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19.

"Last May, four tornadoes hit southwest Michigan in a single day, damaging homes and businesses across four counties," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of MSP/EMHSD. "Severe weather can strike fast. That’s why it’s important to have a plan to protect yourself, your family, home, and pets."

The average lead time for tornadoes to develop is 10-15 minutes, which means everyone needs to act quickly.

Here's important info to know to stay ready:



Know the difference: a tornado WATCH means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; a tornado WARNING means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud; and a loud roar, like a freight train.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day water and food supply, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents, and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Identify a safe place in your home for household members and pets to gather during a tornado.

Make sure everyone understands the tornado warning system in your area.

Engage with your local emergency manager to find out if they are participating.

More information about staying prepared for incoming tornadoes can be found here.