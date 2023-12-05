AAA: 60% of all drivers engage in dangerous behavior

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new report released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed more than half of all drivers regularly engage in dangerous behavior.

The survey, titled Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI) identified six types of drivers through the analysis of risky driving behaviors. Speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving were the most common dangerous behaviors. Only 40% of those surveyed met the “Safe Driver” category requirements.

"Despite acknowledging the dangers, some drivers continue to engage in potentially deadly behaviors, particularly speeding," said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety President and Executive Director. "Understanding the different types of risky driving behaviors and the characteristics of drivers who engage in them is crucial for developing targeted interventions to achieve safe mobility."

Data obtained from the report showed fewer drivers view speeding as dangerous, and speeding has the “lowest perceived social disapproval of all the examined unsafe driving behaviors,” the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said.

The following six driver profiles were identified by the Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI):

