AAA: Average gas price in Michigan drops 19 cents

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jul 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — According to AAA Michigan, the average price for gas in the state is down 19 cents to an average of $4.44 per gallon. That is 65 cents less than this time last month but still $1.16 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports the average price for gas is down about 25 cents with an average of $4.42 per gallon.

Crude prices also declined last week as the market continues to worry that demand is weakening.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas price averages are seen in Marquette ($4.80), Traverse City ($4.62), and Ann Arbor ($4.55). The cheapest gas is seen in Benton Harbor ($4.34), Grand Rapids ($4.38), and Flint ($4.38).

"If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.

