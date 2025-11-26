AAA brings back its 'tow-to-go' program starting Wednesday night

AAA is bringing back its "tow to go" program starting Wednesday and going through the extended Thanksgiving weekend.

Wednesday is considered one of the biggest bar nights of the year, and AAA is helping to keep impaired drivers off the road.

"Tow to go" provides free, confidential ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. It's open to both AAA members and non-members, and designed as a last resort option when other options fall through.

It will run from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 1

“Since holiday celebrations can lead to risky choices, AAA offers Tow to Go to prevent those choices from turning into tragedies,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you find yourself without a safe ride, call AAA and we’ll help get you and your vehicle to a safe place.”

To book the ride, you can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

