AAA is offering free rides this holiday season to prevent impaired driving

(WXYZ) — AAA is offering free rides and vehicle towing starting Friday, Dec. 24. as a part of the organization's "Tow to Go" program, making an effort to prevent impaired driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the holidays in 2019, there were more than 210 drunk driving related fatalities.

The service will be available starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will run through 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022.

Here are the program's guidelines:



Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

To request a Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.