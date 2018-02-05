AAA: Michigan average gas prices rise 4 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.67 per gallon. Prices are about 43 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.62 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it was up about 4 cents from the previous week. The highest was about $2.73 per gallon in the Jackson.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
