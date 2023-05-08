Watch Now
AAA: Michigan gas average drops for third straight week

Paul Sakuma/AP
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 06:28:54-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 11 cents, according to AAA Michigan.

AAA says Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. That's a 23 cents decrese compared to this time last month and 94 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the current gas average is $3.39 per gallon, about 9 cents less than last week.

"Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump for the third straight week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains low, drivers will likely see gas prices continue to decline."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased significantly from 9.51 to 8.62 million b/d.

AAA says motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a $28 discount from 2022's highest price last June.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.65), Marquette ($3.52), Ann Arbor ($3.47)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.33), Flint ($3.33), Benton Harbor ($3.35)
