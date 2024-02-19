AAA: Michigan gas prices are down by 5 cents this week

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas price is down 5 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.21 per gallon — 17 cents more than a month ago, but 6 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $48 — a $10 decrease from August 2023 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan gas prices have backed off slightly from the 2024-high set last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand drops further, gas prices could continue to decline through this week."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan decreased slightly, AAA said. $3.24 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is 2 cents more than last week’s average and 11 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the most expensive gas price averages include:

Jackson ($3.25) metro Detroit ($3.24) Ann Arbor ($3.24)

The least expensive gas price averages are the following:

Traverse City ($3.12) Flint ($3.16) Saginaw ($3.16)



Current and past average gas prices