AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents since last week, but up 82 cents from a year ago

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 3 cents compared to a week ago.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 1 cent cheaper than this time last month but still 82 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas is currently at an average of $3.21 per gallon. This price is 2 cents less than last week’s average and 89 cents more than this same time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a $4 reduction from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 7.9 million bbl to 240.7 million bbl.

On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 8.17 million b/d to 7.91 million b/d.

"Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.