AAA: Michigan gas prices drop by 9 cents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas prices are down 9 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.11 per gallon — 29 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $46 — a $32 decrease from June 2022 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump as the state average drops to a new 2023-low," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect gas prices to do the same during the holiday season."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan decreased. $3.09 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is approximately 11 cents less than last week’s average and 3 cents less than a year ago.