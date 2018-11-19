AAA Michigan: Thanksgiving gas prices to be lowest in two years

Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 24°
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 29: A fuel bowser is seen with different petrol types on February 29, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. An NRMA survey of over 1300 drivers revelaed one in ten people have paid damage bills of up to $1000 after fueling up with the wrong type of petrol due to confusing signage at the pump. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Gas prices in Michigan dropped another 12 cents last week. At $2.49 a gallon, the state average is the lowest since February.
In metro Detroit, the average price is $2.55 per gallon, the lowest daily average since March. Detroit gas prices remain about 10 cents more than the lowest average price of the year, $2.44.
By Thanksgiving Day, AAA Michigan reports the state average should drop to $2.45 and $2.50 in metro Detroit. Compared to last year, that would be a discount of 12 cents and 11 cents, respectively.
AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michigan residents will travel this week.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.