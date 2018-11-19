AAA Michigan: Thanksgiving gas prices to be lowest in two years

(WXYZ) - Gas prices in Michigan dropped another 12 cents last week. At $2.49 a gallon, the state average is the lowest since February.

In metro Detroit, the average price is $2.55 per gallon, the lowest daily average since March. Detroit gas prices remain about 10 cents more than the lowest average price of the year, $2.44.

By Thanksgiving Day, AAA Michigan reports the state average should drop to $2.45 and $2.50 in metro Detroit. Compared to last year, that would be a discount of 12 cents and 11 cents, respectively.

AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michigan residents will travel this week.