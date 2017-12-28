AAA Michigan warns drivers of bitter cold

(WXYZ) -

AAA is reporting near-record-breaking temperatures are causing big issues on the roadways. It tells Action News service calls are up 157%.

AAA Michigan issued a statewide cold weather warning. It says battery problems are the number one issue drivers have in the bitter cold.

Drivers should make sure their battery and charging systems are tested. They should also be sure to check tire pressure, and keep gas tanks at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

AAA reminds drivers to use windshield washer fluid with winter solvent that won't freeze and to park vehicles in a garage.

If you can't use a garage put a tarp over the car hood to protect it from wind and post pone car washing until temperatures are above freezing.

There are three warming centers in Detroit that are open until March 31.

Cass Community Social Services at 1534 Webb has 40 beds for families.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 3535 Third Avenue has 100 beds for men.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 3840 Fairview has 25 beds for women and children.