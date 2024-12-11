AAA projects 3.8M Michiganders to travel for the holidays; here are the best & worst times

AAA released its final travel forecast for 2024, projecting that more than 3.8 million Michiganders will travel over the year-end holiday season.

That projection would be a record high for the state by nearly 100,000 people compared to the previous high last year.

Across the country, AAA projects 119.3 million people will travel, meaning roads, airports and more will be crowded throughout December.

In Michigan, most of the people are expected to travel by car. 3.4 million of the 3.8 million will hit the roads, while AAA projects just over 217,000 to fly and 144,000 to travel by other means of transportation.

“Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas demand in December goes down as the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and holiday shoppers purchase their gifts online versus in person.”

Travelers can expect gas prices to be competitive with last year's levels, when they averaged just under $3 per gallon.

Below are the best and worst times to travel on the roads, according to AAA.