AAA projects more than 2.6 million Michiganders to travel for Thanksgiving

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects that more than 2.6 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday between Tuesday, November 25, and Monday, Dec. 1.

This marks a 1.4 percent increase from last year and sets a new record for Thanksgiving travel in the Mitten state. Nationally, AAA expects 81.8 millions to travel for thanksgiving.

Here's a breakdown of the method of travel that AAA expects Michiganders to take:



Total Travelers: 2,605,426 (+1.4%)

By Car: 2,300,671 (+1%)

By Air: 224,600

By Other Modes (bus, train, cruise): 80,155 (+8.2%)

For drivers, the national average for gas is $3.06/gallon, four cents more than this time last year.

According to the software company INRIX, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the most congested travel times before Thanksgiving. Heavy traffic is also expected all day on Sunday, Nov. 20, as travelers return home.

AAA projects peak projection on I-94 from Kalamazoo to Detroit on Tuesday to be at 2 hours and 54 minutes, a 48 percent increase in travel time compared to typical traffic.

For more info on Thanksgiving travel and tips for traveling safely, click here.