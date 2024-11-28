AAA's 'Tow to Go' program is back for Thanksgiving weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to help keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group program has been providing transportation for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles for more than 25 years.

AAA says the program runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday in Michigan. However, AAA is reminding drivers that using the program should be a last resort.

This is how the program works: someone calls Tow to Go and AAA dispatches a tow truck to bring the would-be driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The phone number for the service is 855-286-9246.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman with AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The service is also available in Florida; Georgia; Iowa; North Dakota; Nebraska; Tennessee; Wisconsin; Denver, Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana.

More information about the program can be found on AAA’s website.