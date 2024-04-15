ABC News releasing documentary on prosecution of James & Jennifer Crumbley

ABC News and Hulu are releasing a documentary about the trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley in the Oxford High School shooting.

Called "Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials," the show will premiere on Thursday, April 18.

Last week, both parents were sentenced to 10-15 years in prison after the were convicted on four charges each of involuntary manslaughter. Their son killed Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Watch the sentencing for James and Jennifer Crumbley below

Judge sentences James & Jennifer Crumbley to 10-15 years in prison in Oxford High School shooting

The trailer for the documentary said it will take you "inside the prosecution where cameras never go" and features Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald often in the trailer.

In the trailer, McDonald is heard talking about the evidence they have in the lead up to the prosecution.

"As soon as I heard they were called to the school that day, the messages about, 'lol don't get caught,' those were very, very concerning to me," McDonald said in the trailer.

You can watch the trailer here.