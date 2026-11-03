DETROIT — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed made a final push for votes Monday night, rallying supporters at the Majestic Theatre just hours before polls open on Election Day.

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Abdul El-Sayed makes final campaign push in Detroit ahead of Election Day

El-Sayed was joined by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and other Democrats, including Eli Savit.

“We won’t back down when they come for any of us,” El-Sayed told the crowd. “And we won’t back down the next six years.”

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Warren urged Michigan voters to turn out Tuesday, telling the crowd the state could play a pivotal role.

“No pressure here. You’re the pivot point,” Warren said. “To make the changes we need to make. Michigan has gotta be blue.”

WXYZ Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts

El-Sayed is facing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race. The winner will succeed Sen. Gary Peters, who is retiring at the end of his term.

“We deserve better. Michiganders deserve a fighter like Abdul," El-Sayed's wife, Sarah Jukaku said.

Michigan voters will also decide who will become the state’s next governor. Jocelyn Benson was not at Monday night’s rally but has previously campaigned alongside El-Sayed.

El-Sayed used the rally to highlight several of his campaign priorities, including expanding access to health care, lowering taxes for working-class families and reducing the influence of money in politics.

“We believe in a government of the people and by the people,” El-Sayed said. “And we the people deserve to have health care in America.”

Supporters who attended Monday night’s rally said their work would continue through Election Day, as Democrats make their final effort to turn out voters before polls close Tuesday night.