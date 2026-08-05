Abdul El-Sayed wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, AP projects

Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, and will now look to win the seat being vacated by Sen. Gary Peters, the AP projects.

WATCH EL-SAYED DELIVER REMARKS LIVE HERE AT 10:30 A.M.

With around 99% of the votes counted in Michigan, El-Sayed had 48.5% of the vote compared to 47.5% for Stevens. Mallory McMorrow, who dropped out of the race, had 4% of the vote.

El-Sayed was in a highly contested race against Rep. Haley Stevens and Mallory McMorrow before McMorrow dropped out. The race was being watched nationwide. He will now face former Rep. Mike Rogers, who won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and lost the 2024 U.S. Senate race to current Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

Watch our one-on-one interview with El-Sayed in the video below

One-on-one with Abdul El-Sayed, who is running to be the Democratic nominee U.S. Senate

As a doctor and former Detroit and Wayne County health director, El-Sayed said he's on a mission to stand up to billionaires and large corporations he believes have profited while adding to the rising costs.

“Number one. I don’t take money from those corporations, so I answer to the people. Number two. I aim to regulate them. The biggest danger to capitalism was never government regulation. It was monopoly," he said. “I want to break up the biggest companies and make sure we are enforcing anti-trust policy, and then I believe in unions. The best way to command higher wages is to make sure people have union representation.”

Haley Stevens released this statement after the loss

“I want to congratulate Abdul El-Sayed on winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He is a doctor, a community health official, a Rhodes Scholar, and a dedicated Michigander. I am proud to offer my support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election.

“This was a thorough and rigorous campaign that brought out the full span of views within the Democratic Party - and that is why we have primaries. I am proud to have put up my hand to serve, and prouder to continue to work together to make sure this Senate seat remains blue, that we flip the United States Senate and continue the work for Michigan.

“Donald Trump and Mike Rogers want us to come out of this primary tired and divided, so their billionaire backers can come in and let multimillionaire Mike Rogers walk away with this Senate seat. They want to keep the Senate red, so Mike Rogers can keep rubber-stamping Donald Trump’s harmful agenda of higher prices, manufacturing jobs lost nationwide, corruption and abuses of power, and so he can ban abortion, gut health care, and roll back workers’ rights and voting rights.

“I’m not going to let that happen.

“We must elect Democrats up and down the ballot. We need to flip some important House seats. We need to re-elect my friends Hillary Scholten and Kristen McDonald Rivet. We need to win this Senate seat, because Elissa Slotkin deserves a partner like Abdul in the U.S. Senate.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Mike Rogers in the video below