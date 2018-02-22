About 100 people evacuated after fire at hotel in Warren

5:18 AM, Feb 22, 2018
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Around 100 people were forced to evacuate a hotel in Warren early Thursday morning after a fire filled the hallways with smoke.

According ot the Warren Fire Department, the fire was reported on the third floor of the Extended Stay America on Van Dyke near Civic Center Dr.

Luckily, we're told no one was hurt and guests are being offered a new place to stay at another Extended Stay America hotel.

