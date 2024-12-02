AC/DC coming to Ford Field in April for 'Power Up Tour'

Legendary rock band AC/DC is going back on tour and coming to Detroit this spring for their "Power Up Tour 2025."

The band will play Ford Field on April 30, 2025 with The Pretty Reckless opening up.

According to the band, they will have Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young as rhythm guitarist, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney on bass.

The tour shares its name with the 2020 album "Power Up" which went No. 1 in 21 countries. The band went on tour in Europe in 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.