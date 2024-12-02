Watch Now
News

Actions

AC/DC coming to Ford Field in April for 'Power Up Tour'

Germany AC/DC Power Up Tour
Martin Meissner/AP
Singer Brian Johnson and lead guitarist Angus Young of legendary rockband AC/DC perform on stage at the sold-out Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at the start of their Europe Power Up tour on Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany AC/DC Power Up Tour
Posted

Legendary rock band AC/DC is going back on tour and coming to Detroit this spring for their "Power Up Tour 2025."

The band will play Ford Field on April 30, 2025 with The Pretty Reckless opening up.

According to the band, they will have Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals, Stevie Young as rhythm guitarist, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney on bass.

The tour shares its name with the 2020 album "Power Up" which went No. 1 in 21 countries. The band went on tour in Europe in 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a story or a tip? Share your voice