Accident at Ambassador Bridge restricts traffic to one lane heading into Canada

(WXYZ) - A fatal accident occurred Friday morning at the Ambassador Bridge that restricted traffic down to one lane heading into Canada, bridge officials say.
The traffic restriction is leading onto the bridge plaza heading to Canada on the U.S. side of the bridge.
All U.S. bound traffic coming from Canada is not affected and has no waiting time.
Officials say the driver of the truck in the accident is deceased.
