Acclaimed Chef Marius Pop opening Nuvrei bakery & cafe in Detroit's Core City

(WXYZ) — Nuvrei, an acclaimed bakery in Portland, Oregon from chef Marius Pop, is expanding with a cafe and bakery in Detroit's Core City over the next few months.

The dual bakery-cafe concept will take over the space previously occupied by Cafe Prince and Lady of the House in what is a growing food and drink community near the Grand River and Warren intersection.

Pop was born in Romania and spent a year working at Zingerman's Bakehouse beofre he launched Nuvrei in Portland in 2004. He also worked in the pastry department of the Michelin-starred Restaurant Daniel in New York City.

"I am a long-distance runner when it comes to business," Pop said. "I’ve been given the gift to bake and run a business, and I want to bring that to this community, roll up our sleeves, and create an experience you'd find in any major culinary capital in the world."

Mark Kurlyandchik/Booth One Creative

Pop's parents and sister relocated to Michigan shortly after he opened Nuvrei, and he said he's spent the past two decades traveling between the two cities.

The first part of Nuvrei will open in the former Cafe Prince space on Monday, Sept. 7. it will feature a menu with espresso and specialty beverages paired with daily baked goods and grab-and-go- options.,

Courtesy of Nuvrei

The second phase will open in November in the former Lady of the House space and will be Nuvrei Bakery. It will feature a full artisan bread production, classic viennoiserie, alongside a signature "hourly croissant" program where bakers will carry fresh croissants from the bakery to the cafe every hour.

Courtesy of Nuvrei

In early 2027, the bakery will also expand with a dedicated evening pizza service inside the bakery space. The pizzas will be made from imported Italian flour and a four-day sourdough fermintation process.

"The core of everything we do is dough," Pop said. "Whether we're folding butter into a croissant or fermenting sourdough for a square pie, we aren't trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s about respecting tradition, executing at the absolute highest level with our own subtle spin, and striving to get a little bit better every single day."

Courtesy of Nuvrei

With Core City having many afternoon and evening spaces, Nuvrei MC — the cafe — will remain open until 6 p.m. daily. The bakery will be oopen 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. When the pizza shop opens, it will be at 5 p.m.