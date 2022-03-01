Accused Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley to stay at Oakland County Jail, judge rules

(WXYZ) — A judge ruled the accused Oxford High School shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, will remain at Oakland County Jail.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe issued his decision on Tuesday denying the defense's request to have Crumbley transferred to Children's Village.

The judge said that while recognizing the suspect is a minor and should be receiving education, placing him with other juveniles "may have a negative impact on other juveniles' progress toward rehabilitation"

The judge reviewed 18 exhibits and three videos before ruling; the court hearing regarding the potential move was held last week.

The 15-year-old is charged as an adult with 4 counts of murder, 7 counts of attempted murder in the shooting that happened back on November 30.

The manager of Children’s Village, the juvenile detention facility, testified last week they have never had a case like this and the move could impact other juveniles in that lockup.

She says they have room for 60 in secure detention, 38 are in there now with no others accused of murder.

At the start of the hearing, an assistant prosecutor told the judge about more evidence in the case, including how Crumbley outlined in a journal how he plotted another major crime.

“He outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture and ultimately kill a female classmate. He expressed delight in torturing a family of baby birds and he wrote about the joy he received in listening to them squeal as they killed him,” Markeisha Washington, assistant Oakland County prosecutor, said during the hearing.

Crumbley’s defense said he had no one in his corner to get him the help he needed before the shooting occurred. They argued he is completely isolated in the jail and that it’s detrimental with his mental health issues. They argued the appropriate placement for Crumbley is at Children’s Village.

"I understand that the charges could not be more serious against Mr. Crumbley. But again, that is not the only factor that the court must consider when deciding where the best placement is for Mr. Crumbley," defense attorney Paulette Loftin said.