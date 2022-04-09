Watch
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed

Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 09, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday that James Jackson was freed on Wednesday due to a “clerical error" after being arraigned on new charges.

Jackson and two other men are charged with robbing Ryan Fischer as he walked the pop star's dogs near Sunset Boulevard in February 2021.

Jackson is accused of shooting Fischer, who lost part of a lung. The dogs were returned two days later by a woman who is charged with receiving stolen property.

