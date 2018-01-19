ACLU calling for MSP to investigate alleged racial profiling
6:01 AM, Jan 19, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling on Michigan State Police to investigate possible racial profiling within the department.
The ACLU is asking them to review traffic stops along I-94. They are asking for a comprehensive review of all of the traffic stops.
It comes after records they requested from November 15-17 found that 15 individuals came into contact with MSP. Of the 15, seven were identified as black, four Hispanic, three white and one unidentified.
MSP released a statement saying, "It must be emphasized that stopping motorists without proper grounds or using race to select whom a trooper stops is in direct violation of policy."
Michigan State Police said this was part of their plan in the first place. They started keeping track of demographics about a year ago with the intention of reviewing all of their traffic stops in case there was ever a problem or question that arose.
They have one year's worth of data that they haven't analyzed yet but they say when they do they'll release it to the public.
