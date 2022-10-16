Police seeking suspects in Macomb Mall shooting incident

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.

The city of Roseville's mayor, Robert Taylor, confirms there was a shooting incident Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.

Sources say, shots were fired near Dicks Sporting Goods and was the result of an altercation between two to four people.

The mall has been evacuated and closed for the day.

At this time, no injuries are reported.

Police say, two men were detained at the Red Robin outside of the mall. The suspected shooters, police say, are on run.

St. Clair Shores Police and Roseville Police are on the scene.

No further information is known at this time.

