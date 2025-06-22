1 injured, suspected shooter killed after shooting at church in Wayne, sources say

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person was injured in a shooting at a Wayne church on Sunday morning, police and sources tell 7 News Detroit. The suspected shooter was reportedly killed by a security guard.

Video from the scene below:

We're told the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at Crosspointe Community Church, shortly after the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service started.

A police source tells us that the armed suspect was on his way to the church when another person tried to stop him with their truck. He reportedly opened fire at the truck, and that's when a security guard got involved. Wayne Police confirmed on Facebook that the suspect was shot and killed by a security guard at the church.

Wayne police said one victim was shot in the leg.

"Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support," said FBI Director Dan Bongino in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

We're told that homeland security is also monitoring the incident.

Investigators have asked residents of Wayne to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has crews on the way to the scene; we will update this story as we learn more.