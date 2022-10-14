Watch Now
News

Actions

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

Screen-Shot-2019-09-10-at-2.29.10-PM-e1568197795123-500x333.png
Copyright Facebook/North Shire
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/pg/Northshire.co.uk/photos/?ref=page_internal">Facebook/North Shire</a>
Screen-Shot-2019-09-10-at-2.29.10-PM-e1568197795123-500x333.png
Celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 13:21:53-04

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

He was 72.

Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series "Cracker," for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!