Adam Hollier announces bid to unseat Rep. Shri Thanedar in 13th Congressional District

Adam Hollier announced he is once again running for Congress, looking to unseat Rep. Shri Thanedar in Detroit's 13th Congressional District.

Hollier, 39, is a former U.S. Army officer and Michigan State Senator. He planned to run against Thanedar in the Democratic primary in the 2024 election but was disqualified from the primary ballot after he failed to submit enough valid signatures.

The 13th Congressional District includes parts of Detroit, Downriver communities, the Grosse Pointes and Highland Park and Hamtramck.

It's a primarily Democratic district Thanedar was elected in 2022 with 71% of the vote and was reelected last year with more than 68% of the vote. The winner of the Democratic primary will likely win the general election.

“From housing to daycare to the rising costs of everything from groceries to the brakes on our cars, we’re in a real crisis in this country,” Hollier said in a statement. “We need bold solutions and leaders who won’t back down in the face of this challenge. The last thing we need are more millionaires and billionaires like Elon Musk and Shri Thanedar who are only in it for themselves.”

Hollier also served as the director of Michigan's Veterans Affairs Agency but stepped down to run for Congress in 2023.

