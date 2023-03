Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing his successful "Adam Sandler Live" tour to Detroit this spring. He'll be at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, April 17.

The tour expansion comes after a successful sold-out run last year and earlier this year.

He'll also be live with a "special guest," according to the concert announcement, but it's not clear when that special guest announcement will be made.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 12 p.m. and are available on Ticketmaster.