Additional federal team heading to Michigan to help as COVID cases surge

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the federal government will be helping a fifth hospital in the state.

According to the MDHHS, a Disaster Medical Assistance Team will be sent to Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte to help doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients and other patients. The team will consist of 30 members, including advanced practice physicians, ED and ICU nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, and logistics and supply chain personnel.

The team is expected to start treating patients on Monday, January 10, and provide support for 14 days.

“Henry Ford Wyandotte’s Hospital desperately needs support and resources to provide the critical care that our neighbors deserve. I’ve heard from members of the community and providers on a daily basis about a system strained to a breaking point, and now they will get the help they need,” said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) in a press release.

Governor Whitmer is also urging Michiganders to get their vaccines and booster shots, and to take precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Every Michigander can take action right now to protect themselves and their loved ones, and help our hospitals and health care workers do their jobs,” said Gov. Whitmer in a release.

Four Department of Defense teams have already been sent to the state and are supporting Beaumont Hospital – Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and Mercy Health Muskegon.

The additional team announcement comes as Michigan breaks its record for new daily cases, averaging more than 20,000 per day.

