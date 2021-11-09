Addressing Michigan's teacher shortage is the most urgent challenge, says state superintendent

(WXYZ) — Addressing Michigan's critical shortage of teachers is the most urgent challenge facing public schools in the state, according to State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice.

Dr. Rice said on Tuesday that Michigan schools and students require a significant investment in retaining and recruiting teachers.

Over five years, an investment of $300 million to $500 million is the first step to keep and recruit quality educators.

Out of the Top 10 Strategic Education Plan, Dr. Rice says the teacher shortage is the most urgent issue as districts grapple with critical staffing demands which were in part caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With this raised consciousness needs to come a raised consciousness among state policymakers of the need to help fund efforts to recruit and retain teachers and address these issues,” Dr. Rice said.

“We have begun to make progress with significant investments in early childhood learning, literacy, children’s mental health, and school funding. That said, we need to work to fund major teacher recruitment and retention efforts,” he said.

In a presentation to the State Board of Education, Dr. Rice outlined several initiatives that are working in districts and in schools. However, he emphasized that recruitment and retention demands a major investment by the state legislature.

Back in October, the Michigan Department of Education sent more than 35,000 letters to educators who left the profession encouraging them to return.

Dr. Rice also outlined other teacher shortage strategies that require consideration and support from the state legislature and executive office which include: