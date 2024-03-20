Adelina opens Thursday in former Calexico space in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — A new restaurant with a fusion of Italian and Mediterranean flavors is opening up this week in Downtown Detroit.

Adelina, from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani and two local chefs – Gabriel Botezan and Marco Dalla Fontana – will open inside the old Calexico location along Woodward Ave. near Campus Martius Park. It will open on March 21.

The menu will feature house-made pastas, plus entrees like Orata Asada, Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, Zuppa di Pesce, braised lamb shank and much more.

There will also be shareables like house-made focaccia, sausage and peppers, roasted wagyu meatball and more.

Simran Bajwa via Adelina Detroit

Botezan and Fontana will co-lead the day-to-day culinary operations, and it will be operated by Cicero Hospitality Group.

“I, along with the entire Fabio Viviani Hospitality team, could not be more excited about the opening of Adelina,” said Viviani. “This menu is truly special: a perfect blend of signature Italian dishes rooted in tradition and modern Mediterranean fare. There is nothing else like this in Downtown Detroit, and I can't wait for people to experience it.

Simran Bajwa via Adelina Detroit

“Our team is excited to bring a new experience to Detroit, where Adelina stands to be the beginning of what will be an exceptional culinary journey for us all,” Cicero Hospitality Group Principal Martin Pakideh said in a release. “From the menu offerings to the beautiful design of this space, our guests are in for very distinctive dining experience.”

Yojahechi Urías via Adelina Detroit

The 4,000-square-foot space will accommodate 88 people in the dining room, 22 at the bar and 20 in the lounge. There will be an outdoor patio added this spring.

The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are encouraged and may be booked through SevenRooms.

Yojahechi Urías via Adelina Detroit

They plan to expand to lunch service and extended hours soon, and parking will be validated for two hours in the One Campus Martius garage on Farmer St.