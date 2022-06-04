Canton to test outdoor warning siren system today at 1:00 pm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Canton Public Safety Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a two-part test of the community’s outdoor warning siren system today at 1:00 pm. For three minutes, the sirens will be tested utilizing DTE circuits and immediately followed by a three-minute test of the battery backup systems. The battery test is necessary to ensure outdoor warning siren activation during a power outage.

At at 1:00 pm, on the first Saturday of each month March through November, the sirens are tested. Tests will be cancelled if there is a severe weather threat on the day of a scheduled test.

Sirens will also be activated for the following emergencies:

1. A public safety event that warrants an immediate notification to the outdoor public, such as an industrial accident, nuclear plant disaster, or an act of terrorism or warfare

2. Severe winds of 75 miles per hour or more

3. A tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service impacting our area.

Warning sirens are alert those who are outdoors and may be away from other technology and media sources. In the event the sirens are activated outside of normal testing days, the public should seek shelter immediately, and tune into WJR am 760, or local television networks such as WXYZ for news and official information.

Public Safety Officials ask that residents use a media source for information, leaving the 911 and dispatch lines open for emergency calls.

