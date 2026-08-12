AEG Presents offering 50% off tickets to 66 shows in metro Detroit; here's the list

(WXYZ) — While summer is coming to an end, AEG Presents is offering half-off tickets to dozens of shows across metro Detroit for 2026.

The "Summer Isn't Over" sale features 50% off select tickets to shows at the Masonic Temple, Royal Oak Music Theatre and Majestic Theatre.

It runs now through 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. You can learn more here.

The full list of shows is below.

