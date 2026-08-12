AEG Presents offering 50% off tickets to 66 shows in metro Detroit; here's the list

(WXYZ) — While summer is coming to an end, AEG Presents is offering half-off tickets to dozens of shows across metro Detroit for 2026.
The "Summer Isn't Over" sale features 50% off select tickets to shows at the Masonic Temple, Royal Oak Music Theatre and Majestic Theatre.
It runs now through 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. You can learn more here.
The full list of shows is below.
- Jutes - The Majestic Theatre - Aug 16, 2026
- Todd Rundgren - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Aug 20, 2026
- Down - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Aug 22, 2026
- Peter Hook & The Light - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Aug 31, 2026
- LUCKI - Masonic Temple Theatre - Aug 31, 2026
- Little Stranger - The Majestic Theatre - Sep 2, 2026
- Punch Brothers - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 10, 2026
- HASAN HATES RONNY | RONNY HATES HASAN - Masonic Temple Theatre - Sep 12, 2026
- LP - All Is Not Lost Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Sep 13, 2026
- Bikini Kill - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 15, 2026
- Jensen McRae - God Has A Hitman Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Sep 15, 2026
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 16, 2026
- Paul Cauthen - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 17, 2026
- J. Chris Newberg - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 18, 2026
- Channel Tres - The Enigma Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Sep 18, 2026
- Loathe - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 19, 2026
- Mom Jeans - The Majestic Theatre - Sep 22, 2026
- Harland Williams - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 26, 2026
- Ravyn Lenae Presents: Blue Island - Masonic Jack White Theatre - Sep 26, 2026
- Squeeze - Masonic Temple Theatre - Sep 27, 2026
- Noel Miller - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Sep 29, 2026
- Chelsea Wolfe - Masonic Jack White Theatre - Sep 30, 2026
- Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 1, 2026
- Citizen - Halcyon Blues - The Majestic Theatre - Oct 2, 2026
- Artemas - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 2, 2026
- Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band - The Majestic Theatre - Oct 3, 2026
- Akaash Singh - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 3, 2026
- Bright Eyes - The Majestic Theatre - Oct 5, 2026
- MUNA - Masonic Temple Theatre - Oct 7, 2026
- SUGAR - Masonic Jack White Theatre - Oct 8, 2026
- Robin Trower - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 8, 2026
- Marc Maron: Yammering into the Void Tour - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 11, 2026
- MANIA - The Abba Tribute - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 13, 2026
- Lenny Pearce - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 14, 2026
- The Midnight: Time Machines - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 15, 2026
- Castle Rat: Summon The Beasts Tour 2026 - The Majestic Theatre - Oct 16, 2026
- Paris Paloma - Masonic Jack White Theatre - Oct 16, 2026
- Ole 60 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Oct 17, 2026
- Movements - HAPPIER NOW USA TOUR - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 20, 2026
- DJ Shadow Celebrates 30 Years of Endtroducing - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 22, 2026
- Streetlight Manifesto - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 23, 2026
- Bethel Music - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 24, 2026
- Sleeping With Sirens - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 28, 2026
- The Wrecks - Finally : OUTSIDE Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Oct 28, 2026
- The Damned - Final Damnation 50 - The Majestic Theatre - Oct 29, 2026
- Dweezil Zappa - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Oct 30, 2026
- Akeem Ali - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 1, 2026
- Arch Enemy & The Black Dahlia Murder - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 4, 2026
- Chat Pile - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 5, 2026
- Charles Wesley Godwin - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 5, 2026
- The Mavericks - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 6, 2026
- Vince Staples - Cry Baby Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 7, 2026
- Ian Asher - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 7, 2026
- Basement - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 8, 2026
- Neko Case - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 8, 2026
- The Menzingers: Everything I Ever Saw North American Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 11, 2026
- Bela Fleck - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 12, 2026
- Black Violin - Masonic Jack White Theatre - Nov 12, 2026
- SAOSIN: 20 Years of Self-Titled - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 14, 2026
- STS9 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 14, 2026
- The Wooten Brothers - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 16, 2026
- Trivium - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 20, 2026
- Madeon presents Victory Live - The Majestic Theatre - Nov 20, 2026
- Whitechapel - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Nov 25, 2026
- Rhye - Joy Tour - The Majestic Theatre - Dec 6, 2026
- Shakey Graves - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Dec 15, 2026